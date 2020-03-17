News
Stillwater Orders Closure Of Entertainment Venues, Restricts Restaurants To Take Out, Delivery Options
AP
The City of Stillwater is ordering the closure of many public venues and restricting restaurants to take out or delivery options.
The restrictions will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, and will remain in effect until April 5. The city said it might extend the restrictions.
These additional restrictions, as part of a new proclamation declaring a state of emergency, were signed by Mayor Will Joyce on Tuesday, March 17. The following facilities that are located within the City of Stillwater are ordered to close to the public until April 5:
- Gyms and fitness facilities
- Bars and lounges
- Entertainment venues
- Movie theatres
- Bowling alleys
- Skating rinks
Restaurant dining rooms are ordered to close to the public until April 5, although pickup and delivery service may remain open and is encouraged.