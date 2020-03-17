Tulsa Hospitals Outline Visiting Restrictions Amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
TULSA, Oklahoma - Hospitals across Tulsa are limiting the number of visitors allowed to see their loved ones right now.
They're being screened before going into the hospitals.
At Hillcrest, one visitor per patient is allowed until further notice, with certain exceptions for anyone who is near the end of his or her life. Visitors will be screened before entering and may be asked to put a mask on.
St. Francis Hospital says patients can have up to two adult visitors per day.
Visitors must be 18, and they may be screened before going in. More information can be found here.
At St. John's, all visitors will be screened. One visitor is allowed at a time, and the visiting hours will be 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
OSU Medical says visitors will be screened and patients can have two adult visitors within a 24-hour period. Visiting hours there will be 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tulsa ER & Hospital says an adult patient can have one visitor and a child patient can have two visitors. Everyone will go through a screening process there.
Dr. Mark Blubaugh works there and says there is a concern about letting people in who have no symptoms for COVID-19 but said it's a balancing act with the humanity of the situation when some people in the hospital may be in their final days.
"You hear of these cases of testing positive who have no symptoms. So that's always a concern. You try your best to screen a patient, ask them the questions of their risk. Screen them with their temperature. But if they just don't meet the criteria, there's really not much we can do to limit that person's contact with other people, unfortunately,” Dr. Blubaugh said.
He also said the hospital is taking precautions when it comes to conserving medical supplies for staff.
"Like wearing a mask routinely throughout the day and only discarding it if it's visibly contaminated. And I think you're seeing that through not just at our hospital, but most hospitals throughout the nation are going through some conservation guidelines of their personal protective equipment,” he said.