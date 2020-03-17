Tulsa Businesses Impacted On Saint Patrick's Day From Coronavirus (COVID-19) Spreading Precautions
TULSA, Oklahoma - Booths, tables and barstools at restaurants across Tulsa are already sitting empty.
Tuesday night, dining rooms at restaurants across the city will have to close as leaders hope to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Libby Billings owns three restaurants in downtown Tulsa, the Vault, Elote and Ropongi and is already bracing for a huge financial loss.
"We're just trying to move what we can and just allow a little bit of income to help offset the huge loss we're going to take," said Billings.
After a decline in sales over the weekend and realizing how the virus is spreading, Billings closed the Vault to keep people safe.
But by doing so, she had to furlough all of her hourly workers.
"I can't pay everybody, I really wish I could,” said Billings. “That was the hardest decision for me to make."
Just a few streets over at McNellie’s, owner Elliot Nelson said St. Patrick's Day is usually one of their busiest of the entire year.
But recent sales across their restaurants within the McNellie's Group, are down.
"We furloughed almost 700 employees today,” said Nelson. “It's tragic. It breaks my heart and I know everybody else in our business it breaks their heart. The reality is, I support the mayor and the decision. It's the right thing to do."
Nelson said they're working with the government to get those workers unemployment checks, and they'll still offer insurance.
But despite offering to go orders, he still expects sales to drop by 80 to 90%.