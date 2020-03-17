News
Bartlesville Police Investigating Homicide After Man Found Dead From Apparent Head Injuries
OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Bartlesville Police are investigating after they said a man was found dead inside his Osage County home.
Police said the victim had been taken by a friend to the location to meet people, there was an altercation between them, and he suffered injuries to the head and body believed to be caused by a blunt object.
According to police, they believe the man died from the injuries to his head.
According to police, two suspects have been arrested.
No names have been released yet.