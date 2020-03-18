Workers Feeling Impact Of Coronavirus (COVID-19)
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Mayor G.T. Bynum has advised all bars, restaurants and several businesses in the City of Tulsa shut their doors and move to take out, curb-side pick-up or delivery services in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Some neighboring cities, like Sand Springs, have not forced restaurants to close yet, but some workers are already feeling the impact.
Boomerang Diner in Sand Springs said they've been a lot slower than usual, but they want people to know they're taking every measure they can to keep customers safe.
Employees said they've already moved to Styrofoam cups, and they're using plastic silverware so they can throw away items after use.
They said they've also taken napkin dispensers and ketchup off the tables, and they've switched to using individual sauce packets instead.
Waitresses like Keana Trout make less than minimum wage and depend on tips to make ends meet.
She said they're seeing fewer customers than normal, and she's already starting to feel the impact financially.
"It hurts a lot, and I drive about 45 minutes here. So, I haven't even made enough for my gas money today. It's going to hurt a lot" Keana said.
Boomerang Diner said they're also doing curb side service to accommodate customers who don't want to come inside. You can just call ahead, pay over the phone, and they'll bring your order right out to you.