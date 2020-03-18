A powerful upper level system is located across the western United States this morning. Part of this system will eject eastward over the next 36 to 48 hours around the base of the main trough, while part of the system may remain cut-off from the flow to our west later this week. Strong upper level winds nearing 80 knots will slam across the southern plains later tonight into Thursday morning and will provide more than adequate lift for strong to severe storms across part of the state. As pressure falls across the Rockies, a surface low will develop near Eastern Colorado with strong south winds responding later today and tonight from the south at 15 to 25 mph. This should bring higher dew points and better moisture across the area later this afternoon before storms arrive overnight. Our main window for storms will begin approximately by 11pm and will continue overnight through early Thursday morning. Some of the storms could be severe with damaging winds and hail main threats along with pockets of heavy rainfall. Due to the shear, a tornado would be possible, but the overall tornado threat remains low.