Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases Rise To 200,000 Worldwide
The number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise around the world as countries scramble to impose new measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
Worldwide nearly 8,000 people have died and 200,000 are infected with coronavirus (COVID-19).
In France, people are only allowed outdoors to buy necessities and get to work; like some parts of the U.S., restaurants and other businesses are closed.
In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson is encouraging citizens to avoid public places.
Travel between European countries is restricted causing long waits at borders.
Tuesday night, Rome's town hall was lit up with the colors of the Italian flag to show solidarity, as the country continues to battle the virus.
In the past 24 hours, the number of deaths in Italy has passed 2,500 with more than 31,000 coronavirus cases.