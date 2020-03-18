Multiple City Of Tulsa Services Changing Protocol Due To Coronavirus
Due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), many city services are changing protocol.
According to a news release from the Mayor's Office, more changes are happening Wednesday involving several city departments, and Tulsans will notice the impact.
Starting Wednesday, the Tulsa Municipal Courts will close for 30 days.
All court dates will be moved to 30 days after they were scheduled; so if you had a court date on March 20th, it will now be April 30th.
If your new date falls on a weekend, your court date will be scheduled for the next business day.
Emergency cases will be seen on a needed basis.
This closure will be re-evaluated on April 17th.
The Parks and Recreation department has also closed all community and specialty centers. The department has canceled all public programs and rentals until further notice. Refunds will be given to anyone who had a rental scheduled.
Outdoor parks are still open, but residents are encouraged to do their part to keep themselves, and others, healthy.
Lastly, Animal Welfare will now be limiting visitors to 10 at a time. Animals can still be brought in if they are in medical distress, but they're asking that you use the north driveway and stay in your car.
The Tulsa Health Department Board of Health will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday night at 6 p.m. to discuss public safety and public gatherings in response to COVID-19.