News
President Trump: U.S., Canada Agree To Close Border To 'Non-Essential Traffic'
Wednesday, March 18th 2020, 8:53 AM CDT
Updated:
President Trump said the U.S. and Canada will block "non-essential traffic" from traveling across the northern border as the administration looks for ways to prevent new introductions of the coronavirus into the U.S.
The president announced the news in a tweet. Canada has already closed its borders to all foreign nationals except U.S. citizens.
U.S. stocks plunged after the opening bell Wednesday as the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. soars and cities and states take more stringent steps to restrict movement and the congregation of large groups.