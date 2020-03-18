News
Target Announces New Store Hours To Accommodate 'Vulnerable Guests'
Wednesday, March 18th 2020, 8:58 AM CDT
Target CEO Brian Cornell announced new store hours in an email on Wednesday morning.
Cornell said Target will "reduce hours and close by 9 p.m. daily."
The reduced hours will allow for shelves to be replenished and for stores to be deeply cleaned.
Additionally, the first hour of shopping on Wednesdays will be reserved for "vulnerable guests, including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns."
The changes will go into effect today and last until further notice.