The decline on Wednesday wipes out yesterday's market gains, which were fueled by President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced they're working on a "big" and "bold" legislative package to address the coronavirus crisis. Mnuchin added that the administration is "looking at sending checks to Americans immediately."

That bounce followed Monday's rout that marked Wall Street's worst day since the epic "Black Monday" crash in 1987.

While it's unclear how long the coronavirus pandemic will last, President Trump earlier this week said it could go on through July or August. In the short-term, economists say the damage could be deep, leading to job losses, a spike in unemployment and a decline in GDP.

"Attention is understandably focused on limiting the damage from the short-term effects of the coronavirus outbreak," Oxford Economics said in a Wednesday note. "But it's likely that, once disruption and uncertainty fade, the rebound in global economic activity will be strong. It's important for firms to position themselves for such a recovery."