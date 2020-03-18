12 More Cases Of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Reported In Oklahoma
Twelve more COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma, bringing the total up to 29 cases in the state, according to the state health department on Wednesday.
The cases include one person ages 0 to 4, 13 people ages 18 to 49, 10 people ages 50 to 64 and five people ages 65 or older.
The breakdown of cases include 13 who are female and 16 who are male.
As of Wednesday, Oklahoma has 110 coronavirus tests waiting for results.
The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.
The state coronavirus hotline is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the number is 877-215-8336.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.
For an ongoing list of coronavirus (COVID-19)-related closings, cancellations and postponements, click here.