Police Say 3 People In Custody In Connection To Bartlesville Homicide
TULSA, Oklahoma - Bartlesville police say they're investigating the city's first homicide of the year.
Amber Hall, Cynthia Fish, and Omar Marano have all been placed in police custody at the Washington County Jail. Police say they believe Marano is the one who beat the victim in the head killing him.
Bartlesville police say that Fish, Hall, and Marano lured the victim to a trap house in Bartlesville and planned to rob him. They say the victim lived in Osage county and his roommate drove him to the house in Bartlesville.
Officers say at some point there was some sort of a fight and Marano beat the victim in the head. Police say the victims roommate found him inside the house and tried to take him to the hospital but he wanted to go home.
Police say the roommate then found him dead at home Tuesday morning. Officers say they were able to find all three suspects and eventually arrested Marano driving back to the Barnsdall area.
Officers say they think more people are involved but have not released any names at this time.