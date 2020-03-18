TULSA, Oklahoma - Woodland Hills Mall is changing its hours amid Coronavirus-COVID-19 concerns.

Mall Management says they are temporarily modifying their hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Mall officials say each store or restaurant's hours may vary and that information will be posted on its websites.