OSU To Move Classes Online For Remainder Of Spring Semester
Oklahoma State University president Burns Hargis announced Wednesday that all classes at the Stillwater and Tulsa campuses will remain online through the remainder of the spring semester.
The decision comes as campuses continue to work to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Hargis said the university is taking additional precautions and measures following the recent guidelines from the White House and the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The university is working to reduce occupancy of on-campus housing and is reportedly working to assist the students in need.
An alternative plan for spring graduation and events is being developed, Hargis said more advisements will come once the plan is finalized.
“As always, I am proud to see the Cowboy Family pulling together at this critical juncture to support and encourage one another through the uncertainty. I also encourage each of you to take care of your health as we weather unprecedented times,” Hargis said.