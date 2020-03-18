News
Oklahoma Dental Association Recommends Canceling Non-Emergent Care For Three Weeks
The Oklahoma Dental Association's Board of Directors unanimously voted Wednesday to "recommend that dental offices in Oklahoma postpone any non-emergent care for three weeks."
According to a statement on its website, the ODA said their recommendation to Oklahoma dentists is intended to "reduce the risk of patients’ exposure to COVID-19 (coronavirus)."
The ODA's recommendation may change and "could be updated on a day-to-day basis" as the coronavirus news may also change.
The ODA said the recommendation is not a legal mandate.