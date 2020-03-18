Assisted Living Facilities In Oklahoma Looking For More Help
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - As some businesses close because of COVID-19, one industry is hiring.
Advocates for healthcare and senior long-term care are looking for help to take care of people at their facilities. The Diakonos Group owns 20 senior care, nursing home, and assisted living facilities in Oklahoma. Chief Operating Officer Kimberly Green says the open jobs are there for anyone willing to work.
"So we have the healthcare questionnaires we have health assessments we have travel questions. So your loved ones will absolutely be safe. We need people to take care of them," said Green.
She says as COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, they are preparing for staff to get sick or be forced to quarantine which will force them to leave the elderly in a time of need.
"Staff that may decide this is too much or they have worked too much and they can't do it anymore and we will lose staff in this process. We have to have the staff to fill those positions," said Green.
Green recommends calling your local senior care providers to see how you can help.