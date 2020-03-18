Facebook Page Unites Tulsa Businesses Amid City's Coronavirus Precautions
TULSA, Oklahoma - A business owner is using social media to support other local businesses in Tulsa.
Diane White created a Facebook page called "Stand up to COVID 19 - support local Tulsa business."
Since most are keeping their distance from each other trying to help contain the spread of this virus, White wanted to find a way to keep people connected.
She created a Facebook page yesterday and it already has nearly 5,000 followers. Around 2,000 of those followers are business owners. The page tells you how you can support businesses, who kept their doors open or closed, and what they are selling.
"I am more of taking a positive approach," said White. I wanted to help minimize the effects of this unknown and that is what we are really dealing with."
White said she hopes to continue to see this page grow.