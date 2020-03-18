First Responders In Tulsa County Taking Precautions For Coronavirus
TULSA, Oklahoma - First responders are taking new precautions.
Tulsa Fire trucks will carry a new bag of equipment developed to prevent the contracting of COVID-19. Officials say it contains masks for firefighters and patients as well as wipes and alcohol for spraying down anything that comes into contact with a patient.
First responders are also changing what happens when they go out on medical calls.
"We're asking people to come to the door if possible, instead of having the responder go into the home, it's not always possible, but if they're not ambulatory, or able to walk through the door, we're not sending the entire crew to do the initial assessment. We're sending one firefighter into the home, to ask those questions," said Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department.
The fire department has also equipped police officers with masks in case they are first on a medical scene.