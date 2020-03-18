Oklahoma Food Pantries Adjust Plans To Serve Community Amid Coronavirus Concerns
COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma - With concerns about coronavirus (COVID-19), food pantries are changing how they operate to continue serving people in need.
With many jobs on the line, pantry staff and volunteers said they must come up with a plan to help more people in the future.
A sign posted on the front door of Dividing Bread Ministry in Collinsville reads its thrift store is temporarily closed but pantry will still serve the community.
Now, volunteers will be bringing the food to clients instead of having anyone come inside.
The ministry cut back on hours at all four of its pantry locations and revised its distribution plans.
“It’s very important,” said Julie McFarland, manager of the Collinsville location. “If we were to shut down, there’s several people in Collinsville that wouldn’t eat.”
McFarland showed News On 6 how volunteers started Wednesday morning by packing up bags of food, then brought the food outside for curbside pickup.
Cathy Puckett, who has volunteered, came to pick up her food and said she’s grateful.
“I have neuropathy in my feet, and so I have to hold on to my car to get up to the curb,” said Puckett. “It helps a lot.”
For those who can’t pick up their pantry needs, volunteers will deliver.
The ministry is also closing its thrift stores, which McFarland said make the money to buy the food for its pantries.
The non-profit is still accepting donations, which are now collected in the back rather than inside.
Michael Crawford donated his daughters’ used clothing and said he’s glad he can help in any way.
“If anybody has things that they no longer need, like you can see - furniture, clothing, food, anything - bring it to a place like this,” said Crawford. “They do good work for the community, and it stays in the community.”
McFarland said with so much uncertainty, staff and volunteers will be ready for a growing need.
“We’re going stay here as long as we can and do what we’re doing and hand out food and help people,” said McFarland.
The ministry said it is keeping up with all the COVID-19 updates and will adjust plans accordingly.