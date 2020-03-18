News
Storms Move Through Oklahoma, Will Hit Green Country Overnight
TULSA, Oklahoma - Storms will be moving through Oklahoma and will reach northeastern parts of the state overnight.
Heavy storms are expected in the northeastern through the early hours of March 19. The strongest threats will be winds, hail, and flooding with an isolated tornado not out of the question.
Here's the current rain timeline we're seeing for the Tulsa area:
- 10% at 9 p.m.
- 10% at 10 p.m.
- 80% at 3 a.m.
- 90% at 6 a.m.
- 70% at 9 a.m.
- 50% at 12 p.m.
- Rain starts moving out from 3-6 p.m.
News On 6 will be tracking weather through the night.
Here's a link to our live interactive radar.
To get the News On 6 Weather App, click here.