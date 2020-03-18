Big Cabin, OK Left With 1 Police Officer After Chief Is Fired, Others Quit
BIG CABIN, Oklahoma - The town of Big Cabin has only one police officer after the town fired its chief last night and two other officers quit.
The former police chief said he was fired in retaliation for questioning how the town board of Big Cabin was running the department.
Former police chief Chris Roberts joined the Big Cabin police department last February.
He said trouble started when the town leaders asked for some odd requests.
"The first indicator was mandatory patrols of the chairman of the board's friends that made me go okay, that’s not right.”
Roberts said he witnessed several more issues with the chairman of the board and one of his officers, so he began reporting the issues to several state and federal authorities.
Roberts said the town board asked him about those reports, before voting to fire him.
"They said, 'I have a report you filed a report with the state that there’s an investigation,' and I said, 'yes I did and yes there is.'"
Just a few weeks ago, nearly every Big Cabin volunteer firefighter quit after the town board voted not to let them have mutual aid with Vinita for their safety.
Two police officers quit after Roberts’ termination, leaving only one left so the town board voted today to appoint that officer as the new interim chief. He is also the officer Roberts reported to authorities.
We spoke with the former police chief who resigned last year. He said he quit because he had similar issues.
Big Cabin residents like Joseph Schoeffler said this has been going on for a long time.
“Both sides come together to discuss the wants and desires and needs of people," Schoeffler said.
Roberts said he has been talking to an OSBI investigator but the OSBI tells us they haven’t opened a formal investigation.
“The people have to live with this abuse and corruption," Roberts said.
We have reached out to the town board for comment but haven’t heard back yet.