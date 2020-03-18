Tulsa Mayor Bynum Urges Public To Follow CDC's Warnings
TULSA, Oklahoma - Local leaders and health officials urge everyone to practice social distancing to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oklahoma.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said staying away from one another will help prevent more people from getting COVID-19 and overwhelming hospitals.
More than 24 hours after his executive order closed bars, movie theaters, gyms, entertainment venues, and inside dining options for restaurants, Bynum has a stern warning for people who don’t practice social distancing.
"I think the reckoning for those who aren't listening to the guidance of the nation’s foremost public health professionals will arrive in the next couple of weeks or months," said Bynum.
Bynum said he believes staying away from one another is one of the best ways to slow the spread of the virus.
"Have people separated for 15 days it allows you to better identify anyone who really does have it and minimize their ability to give it to other people," said Bynum.
Bynum spoke to News On 6 over the phone because he said he's also practicing social distancing.
He said it's important for people not to gather in large groups because it could lead to community spread which could overwhelm hospitals.
"There is a percentage of people who will need medical care, and if all of those people at once are hitting our hospitals, that could potentially overload the capacity," said Bynum.
Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart said health officials and local leaders are pleading for everyone to follow their instructions.
“The only way we can stop this chain of transmission is to come together to stay apart," said Dr. Bruce Dart.
Bynum said people who don't listen endanger others.
"You're putting thousands of your neighbors and people who you love and care about at risk by not following the CDC's guidance," said Mayor Bynum
Bynum said his executive order lasts until he knows how well Tulsans practice social distancing and containing the virus spread.