Oklahoma Childcare Providers Will Make Their Own Decisions To Close During Coronavirus Pandemic
TULSA, Oklahoma - Now that a child under the age of four has tested positive for COVID-19, working parents have a tough decision to make as they try to find childcare for their kids.
In the midst of school closures and social distancing, some parents who still have to work, like those in the medical field, at grocery stores, pharmacies and first responders, are trying to figure out where to take their kids.
The Oklahoma Department of Human Services released guidance for childcare centers saying, "childcare providers, including home-based centers, are private enterprises with the ability to make their own individual business decisions."
"It is really a parent’s choice whether they want to keep their child in childcare. It is also the childcare’s choice if they want to remain open," said Casey White with OKDHS.
DHS said they are trying to support both childcare providers who decide to close and those who decide to stay open, with resources. They are also tracking the number of childcare providers who close, so they can identify places in the state that might have a shortage.
"Most of our programs who are choosing to remain open are abiding by guidelines of gatherings of 10 or less people," said White.
When it comes to social distancing for kids in the programs that do stay open, it is up to each program.
"No plans to shut down childcare or daycare. Obviously, the social distancing, the groups of 10 or more that is where we want those daycares to innovate on different solutions, separating the kids, doing a deeper clean," said Governor Kevin Stitt.
Leanne Stephens with the Tulsa Health Department said this makes communication between guardians and childcare providers, crucial.
"I myself am a working mother, my son is in daycare. Ask them about their cleaning policies, encourage them to follow the guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting," said Stephens.
She also suggests asking the daycare center if they need supplies.
"Understand that these are unprecedented times and that everyone is trying to do the best that they can for their family to keep everyone safe," said Stephens.