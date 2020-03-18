OU The Latest Among Several Universities Moving To Online Classes For Remainder Of Spring Semester
The University of Oklahoma’s Norman campus will continue with online courses for the remainder of the spring semester in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The announcement was made Wednesday night by Interim President Joseph Harroz, Jr.
In the statement Harroz said, “We must do our part to help confront this public health crisis.”
Graduation ceremonies have been postponed. Harroz said graduates will be honored at an appropriate time. The university is working on a new plan and hopes to reschedule the events for a later date.
In accordance with the guidelines from the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) all in-person events with more than 10 people in attendance on all three campuses are suspended until at least May 11.
The OU Athletics Department has suspended all athletics competitions. For more information, click here.
Reduced housing on the Norman campus will be implemented, however students with no other option will be allowed to remain in on-campus housing.
For more information on OU’s response to COVID-19, click here.
“COVID-19 presents an unprecedented challenge, but I’m confident as ever in the OU community’s ability to navigate the coming days with care, wisdom, and a collective resolve. My profound thanks go to all our students, faculty, staff, and residents for your patience and understanding,” said Harroz.
Oklahoma State University and the University of Central Oklahoma is also moving to online classes for the rest of the spring semester.