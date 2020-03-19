"Fortunately, I am not experiencing any symptoms and will continue working remotely on Congress' Coronavirus response," Scalise said in a press release.

Representative Drew Ferguson, Republican of Georgia, also said in a statement Wednesday that he would self-quarantine after coming into contact "with a member of Congress that has since tested positive for COVID-19."

A group of more than 50 house lawmakers called on House leadership in both parties to allow remote voting.

"When it comes to social distancing and public health best practices, Congress should be an example, not an exception, Congresswoman Katie Porter, Democrat of California, said in a tweet Wednesday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her office has taken "appropriate actions" to identify members who require "additional monitoring for periods of quarantine."

"The attending physician has been carefully monitoring recent developments involving two members of the United States House of Representatives who have tested positive for COVID-19, who are ill, but in good condition," her release states.

President Trump signed a relief package Wednesday that was just passed by the Senate Wednesday and by the House last week. Congress is working on another massive stimulus package to respond to the widespread economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus.