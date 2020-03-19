More Businesses Close To Help Stop Coronavirus (COVID-19)
There are now 29 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oklahoma. One of those is a child under the age of 4 from Oklahoma City.
There is an elderly patient, who was recently discharged from an assisted living facility in Ponca City and sent to the hospital.
As the number of cases in Oklahoma continues to rise, more businesses are closing down to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Woodland Hills Mall closed their doors Wednesday night as the latest major closure in Tulsa County.
The Owner of the mall, Simon Property Group, said in a statement they would close all of its retail properties. That measure went into effect 7 pm Wednesday and will go until at least March 29th.
Dick's Sporting Goods also closed all retail locations Wednesday, which includes Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream stores. They plan to reopen Thursday April 2nd.
Dick's Sporting Goods said the company will be providing full-pay and benefits during this two-week time for all employees.
Those latest closures come as bars, restaurants, gyms, and spas remain closed in Tulsa to stop the spread of the disease.