Emergency Meeting Happening Thursday In Broken Arrow, Muskogee
Restaurants and bars are still open right now in Broken Arrow as the city has not closed those businesses yet.
The City of Broken Arrow is holding an emergency meeting Thursday at 4 p.m with Members of City Council. The Council will discuss a possible advisory vote for a Proclamation by the Mayor, of an emergency limiting and closing certain commercial businesses due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.t
The Muskogee city council will be meeting tonight at 5:30 to discuss the same thing.