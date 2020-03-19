Oklahoma congresswoman Kendra Horn announced that she will self-quarantine for a two-week period, following contact with Rep. Ben McAdams (UT-4), who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement. 

McAdams is one of two U.S. lawmakers who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart was also diagnosed for COVID-19. 

Horn does not have any symptoms of the coronavirus, but is self-quarantining "out of precaution at the recommendation of the House of Representatives Attending Physician."

The self-quarantine will last until March 28. 

This is a developing story. 