Oklahoma Rep. Kendra Horn To Self-Quarantine
Thursday, March 19th 2020, 6:46 AM CDT
Updated:
Oklahoma congresswoman Kendra Horn announced that she will self-quarantine for a two-week period, following contact with Rep. Ben McAdams (UT-4), who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement.
McAdams is one of two U.S. lawmakers who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart was also diagnosed for COVID-19.
Horn does not have any symptoms of the coronavirus, but is self-quarantining "out of precaution at the recommendation of the House of Representatives Attending Physician."
The self-quarantine will last until March 28.
This is a developing story.