Tulsa Health Department Confirm First Coronavirus (COVID-19) Death In Oklahoma
Tulsa Health Department officials confirm a Tulsa County resident has died due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Officials say a man in his 50s who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 17 passed away due to complications on March 18. Officials say an epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
“It is with great sadness that I confirm that a Tulsa County resident has passed away due to COVID-19,” said Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart. “This is a tragedy for our community. In these unprecedented times, everyone feels the weight of this loss. COVID-19 has impacted our community on a monumental level, but today I ask you to take a moment to pause and recognize that a family has lost their loved one. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”
The Health Department is not revealing the name of the man at this time. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement about the death sending his prayers to the family.
“I am deeply saddened to learn of Oklahoma’s first death from COVID-19. Sarah and I send our sincere condolences and ask Oklahomans to join us in praying for his family and loved ones,” Stitt said. “My highest priority is the safety and well-being of every Oklahoman and I will deploy every resource available to protect the health of all of our families, friends, and neighbors.”
Related Stories: