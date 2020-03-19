News
Emergency Crews Respond To High Water Rescue Near Collinsville
Thursday, March 19th 2020, 7:45 AM CDT
COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma - Emergency crews in Collinsville are on the scene of a water rescue at Horsepen Creek Mobile Home Park.
Crews say they arrived just after 6 a.m. Thursday morning and helped 3 people who wanted to be rescued. The high water is a result of flash flooding caused by the overnight storms.
Authorities say no one was hurt and 28 other residents elected to stay inside their homes. Firefighters say it is hard to assess all the damage at this time but say several vehicles will have difficulty moving as most of the roadways out of the park are flooded.
