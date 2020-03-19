Okla. State Superintendent Of Instruction To Request Waiver Suspending State Testing
Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced Thursday that she will seek a request a federal waiver suspending state testing for the rest of the school year, according to a press release.
Hofmeister's request comes as a result of the COVID-19's impact on school closures across the state.
Oklahoma schools would normally administer annual tests in English language arts, mathematics and science for students in grades 3-8, which is required of all states by the Every Student Succeeds Act.
According to the release, the U.S. Department of Education said that it would consider "waiver requests from states with widespread closures related to the spread of COVID-19."
An accepted waiver request would also suspend the Oklahoma School Report Card for the academic year.