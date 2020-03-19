News
Congressman Tom Cole Announces He Will Self-Quarantine
Thursday, March 19th 2020, 9:11 AM CDT
Oklahoma congressman Tom Cole announced Thursday that he will self-quarantine until March 27 due to a fellow member of congress testing positive for COVID-19.
Cole said in a statement he will self-quarantine after learning Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart tested positive for COVID-19.
"While I have no symptoms and feel fine, I was around him for an extended period last week. Out of an abundance of caution, I am following the doctor’s instructions to self-quarantine until March 27," Cole said in a statement. "During this time, I remain fully engaged in the U.S. response to this coronavirus, and operations in my offices continue."
Cole also encouraged Oklahoman's continued efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.