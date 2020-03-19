News
Oklahoma Dept. Of Health Announces Temporary Suspension Of Some Vital Records Services
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma State Department of Health says they will suspend lobby services for Vital Records until further notice.
Oklahoma Vital Records maintains the records for births and deaths that occurred in the state. Lobby access to the offices in Oklahoma City, McAlester and Tulsa will be unavailable to the public during this time.
The Health Department says that all Vital Records staff will remain on-site to fill on-line, phone and mail requests.