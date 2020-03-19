44 Total Positive Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases In Oklahoma, Health Department Reports
Fifteen more Oklahomans have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), driving up the number of confirmed cases to 44 in the state, the health department reported Thursday.
As of Thursday, one person has died from the virus in Oklahoma. The Tulsa Health Department confirmed the person was a man in his 50s who tested positive earlier this week in Tulsa County.
Four people are currently hospitalized due to the illness, the state health department said Thursday.
New cases were confirmed in Custer, Stephens, Washington, McClain, Logan and Grady counties.
Oklahoma County reported the most cases with 18 confirmed positives. Cleveland County has eight confirmed cases. Tulsa County has five confirmed cases. Kay and Canadian counties each have two confirmed cases. Custer, Grady, Jackson, Logan, McClain, Pawnee, Payne, Stephens and Washington counties all have one case per county.
Another child under the age of 4 was confirmed to have the virus. Twenty-one of the cases are of people ages 18 to 49, 13 cases are of people ages 50 to 64 and eight cases are of people ages 65 or older.
Twenty-one of the positive coronavirus cases are female and 23 are male.
As of Thursday, 250 tests were waiting for results to come back and 466 tests came back negative.
The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.
The state coronavirus hotline is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the number is 877-215-8336.
