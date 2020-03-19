Gov. Kevin Stitt: Oklahomans Are Flattening The Curve For State's Coronavirus Outbreak
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - Governor Kevin Stitt spoke with News On 6 about the Oklahoma's current situation facing a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and what is being planned by state leaders.
"Right now, Oklahomans need to keep following the CDC guidelines," Stitt said. "Let's continue to innovate and think about how we are going about our daily lives."
Stitt stressed that social distancing one of the biggest keys of advice for Oklahomans in order to avoid contracting the virus. He also said to take precautions by washing your hands frequently and avoiding social gatherings of more than 10 people.
The interview comes only days after Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced an executive order that limited several establishments. Bynum's order requires bars and restaurants to be closed unless they have the options of pick-up or drive-thru.
Currently, fifteen more Oklahomans have tested positive for the virus, driving up the number of confirmed cases to 44 in the state, the health department reported Thursday, March 19.
According to John Hopkins research, there are over 240,000 confirmed cases world wide, nearly 10,000 deaths, and almost 85,000 documented recoveries.
