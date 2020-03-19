5 People Rescued After Collinsville Flash Flood
Flash flooding in Collinsville had people calling for help Thursday as feet of water moved in close to their homes.
Their homes are near Horsepen Creek, which flows into the Caney River. That river was out of its banks Thursday morning.
Feet of water flowed into the Horsepen Creek mobile home park. Just a few hours later, the water receded, and the sun came out.
Jack Ashby said he lost two of his cars.
"I'll just have to find ways to see what I can patch and fix, but I’ll be OK,” Jack Ashby said.
Owasso Firefighters and the Collinsville Rural Fire Department checked on more than a dozen homes and rescued five people.
"Everybody was fine, no injuries,” Owasso Fire Chief David Hurst said.
Hurst said this is a flood-prone neighborhood his department responds to about once or twice a year.
"They remember last year's storms and how they go through there and they just don't want to get caught up in the same thing. It's puts them a little more on edge and aware of what's going on with the weather,” Hurst said.
Ashby said the flash flooding brought back memories from last spring. He is thankful both times, not a drop of water got in his home.
"The May flood came right up to the threshold and never came in,” he said.
Now, he and his neighbors plan to help each other move forward from this flash flood.
"We had neighbors walking around earlier checking on everybody. Just kind of a family out here,” he said.