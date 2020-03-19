Social Distancing Guidelines Making Funerals Difficult For Oklahomans
TULSA, Oklahoma - The CDC’s recommendations on social distancing are causing some real challenges for the funeral industry.
Funeral homes in the area say they are in a difficult situation. They are trying to follow CDC and health department guidelines while also giving families what they need to grieve.
Floral Haven is a place that is usually open to everyone, but social distancing is even taking place here.
“The funeral industry for so long has been very, it has been very traditional in every way and so certainly this gives us the opportunity to look at options, that weren’t typically done for years and we are able to be progressive,” said General Manager of Floral Haven, Walter Still.
Floral Haven has always had a live stream option, now they are offering that option for free at a family’s request.
“Maybe the family does a private service or gathering for the interment and then they may do a memorial service at a later date that they would hopefully be able to have all of their friends and family gather….Floral Haven is not going to increase any of their charges for making those decisions,” said Still.
Still says the funeral home is sanitized multiple times a day. They are limiting the number of people in the building and encouraging anyone who feels sick or has a fever to go home. They aren’t the only funeral home working on ways to adapt their services. Employees at Stanley's Funeral & Cremation Service says they are allowing families to video, FaceTime or Skype services if they would like. They say they also have a live streaming option available to families. They are encouraging people to leave tributes online in a virtual guestbooks and say they have been sanitizing their building regularly.
“We are just trying to be prepared for whatever we might face. We don’t have the option of just shutting down….You need your funeral professionals to be there,” said Scott G. Holz with Stanleys Funeral & Cremation Service.
Every funeral home News On 6 talked to said they are trying to make sure families have options that allow them to stay healthy and still celebrate the life of the person they love.
“We look back at the amazing stories of each one of these people and we share those with the family and friends around us and together it really changes the world. One person at a time,” said Still.