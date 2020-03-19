Still says the funeral home is sanitized multiple times a day. They are limiting the number of people in the building and encouraging anyone who feels sick or has a fever to go home. They aren’t the only funeral home working on ways to adapt their services. Employees at Stanley's Funeral & Cremation Service says they are allowing families to video, FaceTime or Skype services if they would like. They say they also have a live streaming option available to families. They are encouraging people to leave tributes online in a virtual guestbooks and say they have been sanitizing their building regularly.