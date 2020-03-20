News
Oxford Health Hiring Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
As some doctors offices temporarily close due to the COVID-19 outbreak, some nurses are out of work.
Oxford Health Care based in Broken Arrow is a home-health company that mostly serves the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
With many people in isolation, they're actually seeing an increase in business, and they need more workers to meet the demand. The company is looking for RNs, CNAs and LPNs.
