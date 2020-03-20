News
Salvation Army's Center Of Hope Works To Meet CDC Guidelines
Friday, March 20th 2020, 6:21 AM CDT
Updated:
The Salvation Army's Center of Hope is making some changes to its homeless shelter.
The shelter is expanding its overflow sleeping areas to create a safer distance between everyone. Officials also say they will also moving to grab-and-go lunches.
The shelter is asking for donations like bottled water, cleaning products, and hygiene kits. Those items can be dropped off at the Salvation Army Tulsa Area Command near 11th and South Hudson.