News
Food On The Move Partners With Tulsa Dream Center To Give Out Groceries
Friday, March 20th 2020, 7:01 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Food on the Move is partnering with the Tulsa Dream Center to give out boxes of groceries to those in need.
They will be handing out non-perishable items drinks even fresh meat. Visitors don’t need to leave their cars as volunteers will bring everything out to them.
The giveaway is Saturday at the Tulsa Dream Center near 46th st. N and MLK. Volunteers will be available from 9 a.m. until noon or until supplies run out.