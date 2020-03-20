Tulsa Police Searching For Suspects After Shooting Near Waterstone Apartments
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are searching for a woman after a shooting at an apartment complex near 61st and Peoria.
Tulsa Police say a man and woman got into a fight outside of the Waterstone Apartments just before 11 p.m. Thursday night and say the woman shot the man in the head.
Police say the victim is now in the hospital and is expected to be okay. Officers say this isn't a random shooting and that the man and woman knew each other but police aren't sure what led up to the shooting.
Police say the woman drove away from the scene in a gray vehicle and officers are still looking for her right now. Police say they're now looking for any witnesses who may have seen what happened.
If you know anything - you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS.