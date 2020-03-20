News
Oklahoma Tribe Says Online State Lottery Violates Tribal Gaming Compacts
One of Oklahoma's tribes says an online state lottery game violates the gaming compacts between tribes and the state.
The on-line second chance promotions were authorized by the Oklahoma Lottery Commission in 2018 but now, the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes say they violate the compacts and all tribes should no longer have to pay exclusivity fees to the state.
Last year, those fees generated about $150-million for Oklahoma's budget, mostly for education. The gaming compacts are at the center of a lawsuit between several tribes and the Governor's office.
