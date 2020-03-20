News
Owasso City Council To Discuss Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
Owasso will hold an emergency meeting this morning... to discuss what they can do to help stop the spread of Covid 19.
The Owasso City Council will meet to further discuss the COVID-19 pandemic but leaders say this meeting is for discussion only. No action can be taken during this particular meeting.
Should the Council choose to take further action related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the council will hold a separate meeting and could be called during or after Saturday morning's meeting.
The meeting will be held at 9:00 am at Old Central.