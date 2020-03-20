News
Thunder To Offer Financial Assistance To Game-Night Staff
Friday, March 20th 2020, 2:58 PM CDT
CBS Sports
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced in a statement that they will offer financial assistance to its game-night staff.
According to the statement, the Thunder will financially assist the part-time staff who directly work for the Thunder and the part-time staff employed by ASM Global.
ASM Global is the company the City of Oklahoma City contracted to operate Chesapeake Energy Arena.