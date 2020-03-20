School Leaders In Mannford Increase Sanitation With Cleaning Crews
MANNFORD, Oklahoma - Many places are seriously stepping up their cleaning efforts, and that means cleaning companies are busier than ever.
"Certainly, we don't know where our kids have been, what they've touched, how many things they've touched," Bill Shouse with Burggraf Disaster Restoration said.
School leaders they're trying to be proactive in disinfecting classrooms while their students are out.
Burggraf Disaster Restoration is going through and decontaminating all the rooms at Alpha Sprouts Christian Day School in Mannford. There have not been any cases of COVID-19 here, but the school's director said while school is out, it's a good time to clean.
Hudgins tells me they have 47 students who come here. It's about a hundred hands that would usually be touching all kinds of items in a classroom.
Shouse said today they're using hospital grade disinfectant and sanitizer spray. He tells me it'll kill any bacteria or viruses that have settled on surfaces, and said they're making sure to clean underneath tables, chairs, and all the toys. Shouse said it helps to think like a kid.
"Did I want to see what was underneath that table, did I want to feel for that gum or whatever it is underneath that table? If my hands touched it, then we need to get it sanitized and sterilized," Shouse said.
As the information evolves on how to disinfect areas that could harbor COVID-19, Hudgins said it's important to get the help of experts, so their students stay safe.
"Just a thorough cleaning, bringing in the professionals to make sure the job is done right," Hudgins said.
Unless anything changes, schools statewide are closed until April 6.