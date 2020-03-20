University Of Tulsa Students Living On Campus Asked To Move Out Amid Coronavirus Concerns
TULSA, Oklahoma - Effective March 20, at 5 p.m., University of Tulsa students will have only restricted access to dormitories and student apartments.
Students received the notice the day before from the university’s interim president, Janet K. Levit.
“As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increases across our state and nation, The University of Tulsa must do its part to slow the spread of the virus and protect the health and lives of everyone in our community,” Levit said in the email.
Instead of enjoying their last days of spring break, some TU students, like first-year law student Justin Smith, rushed back to campus to move out.
"It's a bit crazy just getting everything in order, just making sure I'm not leaving anything," said Smith.
Smith is among the 3,000 students living on campus who found out they need to find another place to stay.
Related Story - TU Will Only Offer Online Courses For The Rest Of The Semester
"Back with parents, so they've been kind enough to open their basement for me,” Smith said laughing.
TU said all staff will work remotely, except the few who are needed to support minimal campus operations, and classes will be held online for the rest of the semester.
Students who live on campus have the option to get their belongings later at an approved time.
Those who meet one of the following requirements may apply for an exception to remain on campus:
- The student's permanent residence is outside of the United States and they are unable to travel to their home country.
The student has personal circumstances preventing them from returning home, some examples include:
- The student is a certified independent student.
- The student is part of the foster care system.
- The student/student's family does not have a permanent address.
- The student's home community is quarantined.
- Returning to home represents a health/safety threat to the student or those at home.
- Returning home will prevent the student from accessing their courses remotely because of insufficient technological capabilities.
Those who remain on campus cannot have visitors or be in groups of 10 or more, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.
It's a hectic time for students and extra tough for seniors like Maddie Morris who won't see their classmates or professors again.
"It's pretty sad,” said Morris. “You can't have your last class or events like senior dinners and things like that, but I do understand we have to take the precautions and everything."
Across town at Oral Roberts University, about 2,000 students live on campus.
ORU said the dorms and cafeteria will stay open, but all classes moved online for the rest of the semester.
Wednesday, the state's first COVID-19 death was a contractor who worked on campus grounds. ORU said the man didn't come into contact with students and everyone who may have interacted with him has been in quarantine.
In a video, ORU president William Wilson shared a message with students:
"This is a serious matter. We know that. We know in the Tulsa community there will be others who are sick."
ORU told News On 6 crews are deep cleaning and now all students, staff and visitors are screened every time they get on campus.