Oklahoma School Districts Prepare To Serve Food To Students Next Week, Beyond
CLEVELAND, Oklahoma - School districts across Green Country are providing meals for students after spring break ends.
Cleveland Public Schools Food Service Director Cindy Proctor worked Friday to prepare breakfast for students to start enjoying beginning on Monday, as a grab-and-go meal.
Proctor is thinking about what will be on the lunch menu, too.
"Quesadilla one day, cheeseburger one day, I'll just have to play it by ear,” she said.
Jenks Public Schools will provide grab-and-go meals from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday at the Jenks High School Dining Hall.
Union is offering food at the same time, but at three locations:
- Ellen Ochoa Elementary
- 6th/7th Grade Center
- Jefferson Elementary
In Broken Arrow, lunch will be provided each day with the option to grab breakfast for the next day ahead of time.
The pickup times depend on which location you're going to.
- Central Park Family Aquatic Center 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- In front of Sequoyah Middle School noon to 12:30 p.m.
- Indian Springs Apartments 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
In Cleveland, breakfast and lunch will be provided at the public library from 11:00-11:30 each day, and at the middle school from 10:00 until noon. Proctor said other locations closer to certain neighborhoods will also be pick-up points.
Proctor's message to parents: Take advantage.
"Some of them it might be their only meal they get. And I know a lot of parents are losing their jobs over this. And so, I would love to give everybody one,” Proctor said. “Even if you're not needing it now. Maybe later you'll need it."
Click here to see other school districts that have told News On 6 about plans to get meals to students.