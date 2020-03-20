Tulsa Jury Convicts Man Of Murder, The Victim Was Never Found
TULSA, Oklahoma - For the first time in more than 30 years in Tulsa, a jury convicts a man of murder, even though the victim has never been found.
Joe Calvert was found guilty of murdering his ex- girlfriend Tricia Fipps, 18 years ago.
Tricia's mom, Sheila Owen, said she almost passed out when the jury announced its guilty verdict in court.
She tells me she knew from day one, Calvert was the one who killed her daughter.
"You know he sentenced all of us to a life sentence and I think that is appropriate for him,” said Owen.
Owen and her family have waited 18 years to see Joe Calvert put behind bars.
Calvert took Tricia Fipps to New Mexico in 2002 and killed her.
Owen said they finally have some justice now, but not closure.
"That's the worst thing you could ever do to anybody,” said Owen. “It's bad enough that you murdered her, our loved one, but not knowing exactly where she is. We still don't have that closure."
Tulsa homicide detectives followed leads with no luck for years.
"It was really hard to keep up hope until Jason White came into our life,” said Wilson, Tricia’s sister. “As much as he worked it, as much as he kept in contact with us, Jason is my hero."
Detective Jason White picked up the case in 2009, his first year working homicide.
He said three years later, Calvert's wife Shanna Ramsey, helped them break open the case.
"She was in the picture back in the day,” said Detective White. “From that point she starts talking about a murder that Joe had committed,"
White said Ramsey was the key to solving the case and sending Calvert to prison.
The Tulsa County DA dropped her charges and she testified against Calvert, saying he strangled Tricia and buried her body somewhere in New Mexico.
White tells me this was teamwork, between his team, the Tulsa County DA's office, the New Mexico State police, and Tricia's family, who never gave up hope.
“They are probably one of the most deserving families that I have run across in this job,” said White. “I don't know if I have ever been hugged as hard by a couple of them. They were just over the moon beyond words and there were a lot of tears. I'd be lying if I told you I didn't tear up myself."
"Just like I told Jason, I know she was giving him high fives, telling him thank you for not giving up,” said Wilson.
The jury recommended Calvert go to prison for life.
Tricia's family said all they want is to know where Tricia is so they can finally bring her home.