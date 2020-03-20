Oklahoma Unemployment Filings Could Break Record For Most In A Week Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said they expect more than 9,000 unemployment filings this week, which would break their weekly record.
As COVID-19 forces some businesses to close down temporarily, workers at the state's unemployment office are extra busy.
"We have not only the coronavirus, we have the energy crisis, so we're getting this double whammy all at once," said Robin Roberson, executive director of the OESC.
Roberson said they can't release official numbers, but they're anticipating more than 9,000 unemployment filings this week.
"We need as many hands-on to help provide assistance and process the claims," said Roberson.
Roberson said because of the large numbers, they're pulling resources and employees from other divisions to help with the demand.
And they're encouraging people to file online, because phone lines have been extra busy and they're not allowing in-person filings because of the virus.
Jordan Ramon found that out firsthand when he tried to file at the OESC offices.
"I don't know where to even start to come up with another income," said Ramon.
Ramon, who's a server at a Moore restaurant, was furloughed for the near future.
Like many others in the restaurant industry, he's in need of unemployment to pay the bills.
That money may come soon, because yesterday Governor Stitt signed an executive order that will suspend the one week waiting period before unemployment benefits can be paid.
"The administration and all of the state agencies are working very, very hard around the clock to make things better,” said Roberson.
Roberson said despite the high numbers, they had a very low unemployment rate earlier this year and have more than a billion dollars in their trust fund to pay out, if this lasts awhile.
